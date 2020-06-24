iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.82. 278,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,504,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

