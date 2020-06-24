iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 62,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

