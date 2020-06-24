JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 448,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

