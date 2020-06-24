Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.10.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 535,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,926. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

