Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.26. 1,121,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.58 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.