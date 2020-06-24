Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,958 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $117,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $12.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.83. 79,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.