Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 830 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 638,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SYSCO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SYSCO by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 22.3% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 1,502.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

