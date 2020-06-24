Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $203,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 202,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,644,265. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

