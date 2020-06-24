Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,986,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 147.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 104,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,706,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,691,000 after buying an additional 143,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 15,379,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

