Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 117,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 12,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

