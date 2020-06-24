Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,269. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

