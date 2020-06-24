Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.