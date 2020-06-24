Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,421 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,388. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

