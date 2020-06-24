Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $252,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $12.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.73. 257,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,515. The stock has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.85. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.56.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock worth $13,989,948 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.