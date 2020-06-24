Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

MCD stock traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $183.66. 191,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

