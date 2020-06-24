Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 201,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. 7,721,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.