National Pension Service Acquires 20,870 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Visa were worth $320,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

NYSE:V traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. 4,684,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average of $185.68. The stock has a market cap of $373.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

