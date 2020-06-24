National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,920,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,768 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in AT&T were worth $260,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,027,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

