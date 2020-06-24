National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Procter & Gamble worth $304,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $12,002,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

