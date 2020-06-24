National Pension Service Buys 14,218 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Paypal were worth $127,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.