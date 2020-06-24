National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Pfizer worth $207,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 943,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,108,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.