National Pension Service Has $113.59 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $113,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after buying an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after buying an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 15,768,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.49.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.