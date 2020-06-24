National Pension Service Has $165.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $165,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 257,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

