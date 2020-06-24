National Pension Service Has $212.84 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $212,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

DIS traded down $6.05 on Wednesday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,010,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

