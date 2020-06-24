National Pension Service Has $81.42 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $81,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.42. 54,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.51 and a 200 day moving average of $303.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

