National Pension Service Has $92.32 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $92,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 262,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

