National Pension Service Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $131,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,253,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

