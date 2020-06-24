National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Danaher worth $105,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.84. 64,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.57. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

