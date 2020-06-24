National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

National Pension Service lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of United Technologies worth $92,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 67.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. 6,557,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.