National Pension Service Purchases 15,621 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Pension Service grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $99,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

