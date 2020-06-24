National Pension Service Purchases 25,555 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $87,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,714,982. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

