National Pension Service Purchases 3,406 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Shopify worth $80,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded down $23.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $887.52. The company had a trading volume of 105,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,448. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $928.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $765.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.