National Pension Service Purchases 8,533 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $113,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,851 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,883,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 915,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

HON stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 120,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

