National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $145,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.01. 892,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.