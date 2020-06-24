Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.00. 3,467,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.