NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,782 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.43% of NextEra Energy worth $507,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.85. 79,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.