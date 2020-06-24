NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $175,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after acquiring an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.35. The company had a trading volume of 849,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,625. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.88. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

