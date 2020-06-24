Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,765,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.74. 96,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

