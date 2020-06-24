Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Fortinet accounts for about 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after purchasing an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.32. 80,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,802. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

