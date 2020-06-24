Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 478.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. 260,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,158. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

