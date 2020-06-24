Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,124 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

