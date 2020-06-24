Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,860,000 after purchasing an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock traded down $11.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.99. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

