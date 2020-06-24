Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,911.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 127,416 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,376,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $85,099,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 104,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,851. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $5,698,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,816,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $288,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,206.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,876 shares of company stock worth $26,865,761 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

