Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 152,161 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,161 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 50,671,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

