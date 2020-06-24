Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,514 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.03. 16,496,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

