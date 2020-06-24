Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 84,342 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,046 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,342 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,289 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 345.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,060. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.