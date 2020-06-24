Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.