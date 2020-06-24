Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

CLTL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. 29,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.