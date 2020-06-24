Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Waste Management by 281.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 147,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 190,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 66.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Management by 56.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,269,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 458,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.