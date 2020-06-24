Pantheon Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,082. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $373.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.